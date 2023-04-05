trends Can Donald Trump Still Fight 2024 US Presidential Elections? On April 4, 2023, Donald Trump became the first-ever US president, sitting or former, to be charged with a crime. Trump appeared before a judge at the Manhattan Criminal Court accused of allegedly falsifying business records. Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying New York business records through a “catch and kill” scheme designed to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity before the 2016 election. The legal battle of former US president Donald Trump is unlikely to end soon and could go even beyond the 2024 presidential elections. So, will this be a boon or a bane in Trump's campaign for Presidency in 2024? More importantly, can he run if he is convicted and sentenced before the elections? Do Republicans back him? Watch the video to know more!