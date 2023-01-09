trends Brazil Riots: Why Did Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Supreme Court, Congress? | What Happened In Brazil? Supporters of the far-right politician and former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who narrowly lost the presidential elections in 2022, rioted in Brazil's capital, Brasilia. In a shocking resemblance to the United States' Capitol riots of January 2021, the supporters of Bolsonaro stormed the Presidential Palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court in a similar fashion. Draping themselves in Brazilian flags, they broke windows, set off fires, fought with the police, and raised slogans. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called it a "fascist attack" and promised that those responsible will be punished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, raised concerns about the events, and said that “Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.” But why did Bolsonaro supporters do this? What happened? Watch the video to know more!