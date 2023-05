trends Australian MPs were "jealous" of PM Modi's popularity, says Leader Of Opposition Peter Dutton Australian leader of the opposition Peter Dutton this week said that Australian politicians were ‘jealous’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the reception he received from diaspora Indians earlier this week at a mega event in Sydney. “Australian politicians were jealous of the fact that Prime Minister Modi was able to get 20,000 people to chant his surname, I said it to Prime Minister Modi this morning,” Dutton said.