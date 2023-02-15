 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India creates history in aviation sector: Inks biggest deal with Airbus, Boeing

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday (February 15) announced a historic deal to buy 250 aircraft from Airbus and 220 aircraft from Boeing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Biden spoke over the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing. Both welcomed the deal as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation". There is an option for Air India to buy 70 more aircraft from Boeing. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised the significance of the development of Indo-French ties. Watch to know more!

