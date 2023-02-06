7.8-magnitude earthquake leaves over 500 dead In Turkey, Syria

More than 500 people have died in a powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. Turkey's death toll stood at 284, while in war-ravaged Syria, 237 people have died. Rescuers are continuing their search for survivors after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. The earthquake struck near Gaziantep, a Turkish city with a population of around 2 million. More than 40 aftershocks followed that were felt even in Egypt and Cyprus. Historic castles and mosques are among the buildings destroyed in Turkey.
In Syria, the most deaths took place in Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. Many buildings here crashed to the ground.
