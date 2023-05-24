politics 19 opposition parties to boycott opening of new parliament building: Watch how BJP reacted Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Nationalist Congress Party and others on May 24 decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Raising the objection, the opposition said the president and not the prime minister should inaugurate the new parliament building. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” the opposite parties said in a joint statement, explaining reasons for the boycott. Watch to know more.