Live: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Tata Motor's Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility in Jaipur
Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
Tata Motor's Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari. Watch!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Jaipur
#Nitin Gadkari
#Tata Motors
#vehicle scrapping facility
#video
first published: Feb 28, 2023 01:40 pm