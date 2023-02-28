 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Tata Motor's Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility in Jaipur

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Tata Motor's Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari. Watch!

TAGS: #Jaipur #Nitin Gadkari #Tata Motors #vehicle scrapping facility #video
