70 Years Of Corvette: Chevrolet New Electrified Corvette | Quickest One Yet

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied sports car. And it is the fastest production model yet. The Corvette debuted in 1953 at Motorama in New York City. Watch the video to know more!

Moneycontrol News
