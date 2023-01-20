GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
70 Years Of Corvette: Chevrolet New Electrified Corvette | Quickest One Yet
Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied sports car. And it is the fastest production model yet. The Corvette debuted in 1953 at Motorama in New York City. Watch the video to know more!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Chevrolet
#Chevrolet Corvette
#Corvette
first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:41 pm