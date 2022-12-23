 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup Stories: BatX Energies

Dec 23, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Co-founders of BatX Energies, Utkarsh Singh & Vikrant Singh talk about the relationship with IDFC FIRST Bank that transcends beyond basic bank-client relations and the advantages of the Bank’s mentorship.

