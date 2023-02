special-site Meet the Jury: Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder & CEO, haptik Let's do this, says Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder and CEO, haptik, as he announces his role as a member of jury for Leap To Unicorn. He will help select India's top early stage startups, and contribute part of an investment corpus of up to Rs.16 cr* to help them grow. Here is his call to action for founders looking to make their mark.