Investor’s Insights : Masterclass by Sanjay Mehta, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC

Nov 26, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

An insightful Masterclass by Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner, 100X.VC on how to impress investors and get funding for your startup.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
first published: Nov 26, 2022 09:29 am