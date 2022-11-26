GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
special site
Investor’s Insights : Masterclass by Sanjay Mehta, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC
Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Nov 26, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
An insightful Masterclass by Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner, 100X.VC on how to impress investors and get funding for your startup.
Moneycontrol Brand Connect
TAGS:
#idfc-leaptounicorn
first published: Nov 26, 2022 09:29 am