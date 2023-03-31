 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When Shashi Tharoor Expressed His Love For Cricket | EXCLUSIVE

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

In an exclusive chat with Network 18, Congress leader and MP expressed his love for cricket and why he prefers Test match over white-ball cricket. Watch to find out what he said!

TAGS: #cricket #Shashi Tharoor
