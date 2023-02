politics Watch: AAP-BJP Exchange Blows At MCD House In Delhi | Councillors Push, Beat Each Other | Viral A day after AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi mayor, ruckus and sloganeering continued in MCD house on February 23. AAP and BJP councillors clashed with each other after the house proceedings resumed and traded blows over the election to the Standing Committee. The House had to be adjourned for the fifth time