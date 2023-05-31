English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    politics

    PM Modi's Rally To List 9 Years' Achievements, To Sound The Bugle For Next Phase Of Assembly Elections

    PM Modi addresses public meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan to celebrate his government completing 9 years.

    first published: May 31, 2023 04:45 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows