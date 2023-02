politics PM Modi inaugurates the "Aadi Mahotsav" at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium The Prime Minister has taken steps for the welfare of the tribal population while also paying due respect to their contribution to the growth and development of the country. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega National Tribal Festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' on 16th February at 10:30 AM at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi to promote tribal culture.