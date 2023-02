politics 'Only Adani, Adani, Adani': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi On Adani Row Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on February 7 targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for allegedly giving undue favours to businessman Gautam Adani. Some BJP ministers, including law minister Kiren Rijiju demanded proof from the former Congress president to prove his allegations. Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha where he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani’s relationship. WATCH!