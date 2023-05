politics Live: Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Modi gives employment letters to 71,000 youth The PM distributes appointment letters to about 71,000 newly induced recruits. The Rozgar Mela is a step in fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to ensure employment generation is given the highest priority. In addition to providing meaningful opportunities for the youth to participate in national development and empower themselves through the Rozgar Mela, the event is expected to act as a catalyst for further employment generation.