politics Live: PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for more than Rs 2450 crore in development projects. Among these projects are those in the Urban Development Department, the Water Supply Department, the Road and Transport Department, and the Mines and Minerals Department. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for PMAY (rural and urban) projects, as well as for Gruh Pravesh of about 19,000 houses constructed under the scheme.