English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    X

    politics

    Live: PM Modi Launches India's First Water Metro From Kochi, Kerala | Minimum Ticket Charge Is Rs 20

    The Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches India's First Water Metro From Kochi, Kerala with Minimum Ticket Charge.

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 11:37 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows