 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosPolitics

LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Poll-Bound Tripura | Elections 2023 | Tripura Elections

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Tripura, which is set to go to polls on 16th February. The votes will be counted on 2nd March. Watch!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Modi #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Prime Minister #Tripura Election #video
first published: Feb 13, 2023 03:43 pm