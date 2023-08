politics LIVE: Nitin Gadkari Launches Bharat NCAP | New Car Assessment Programme Nitin Gadkari launches Bharat NCAP. Bharat NCAP is a significant step forward in the government’s commitment to improve road safety through raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India. The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Watch!