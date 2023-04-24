 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live: Modi In Kerala Day 2 | PM Holds Roadshow In Kochi As Part Of BJP's Outreach

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Kochi during his 2-Day Kerala visit as part of BJP's outreach in state.

