politics Live: G20 Foreign Ministers To Meet In New Delhi | Foreign Affairs Ministry Briefing G20 foreign ministers are set to meet in New Delhi from March 1 to 2. EAM Jaishankar will host US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and China's Qin Gang among others. While all eyes are on how the interactions between these leaders will be amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatraon briefs the media ahead of the meetings.