politics Karnataka Elections: Who will become the chief minister? Here are the top contenders Curtains will be down on May 13 on the three-cornered fight being witnessed in Karnataka assembly elections. While the ruling BJP is leaving no stones unturned to stay in power, the Congress is all out to regain the supremacy back in the state. The third political force in the state, JD (S) is also hopeful of being the winner. If not the winner, JD (S) may turn out to be the kingmaker. There are a handful of chief ministerial aspirants. We take a look at the top contenders. Watch!