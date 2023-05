politics International Museum Day: PM Modi inaugurates International Museum Expo 2023 | Live Prime Minister inaugurates the International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. In celebration of International Museum Day (IMD), the International Museum Expo is being organized as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The theme of this year's IMD is 'Museums, Sustainability, and Well-Being'. It is designed to initiate a holistic conversation on museums, enabling them to become cultural centers that play a pivotal role in India's cultural diplomacy.