india Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia's arrest — case explained in five points Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia resigned after he was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol. But how did the AAP leader get involved and what will be the impact of his arrest? Who are now under CBI and ED's scanner and what are the charges against them? Watch to find out the details of this case.