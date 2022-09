mcminis Investing Abroad | Overseas investment opportunities attract Indians — what's driving this trend? Many Indians have taken to investing abroad. As per RBI data, outward remittance under Liberalised Remittance Scheme for investment in equity and debt went up to $746.6 million in 2021-22 from $195.5 million in 2014-15. The trend of rising remittances speaks of the willingness of resident individuals to acquire assets abroad. So, what is driving this trend? Watch the video to find out.