delhi G20 Summit: From Special Sweets to Translators, Chandni Chowk Market, Delhi Is Ready For The Event Delhi is beautifully adorned for the grand G20 summit in India. In Chandni Chowk enthusiastic traders are waiting for business opportunity from the event. Their excitement is evident as they have recruited translators proficient in English and French to assist foreign visitors. Dealers believe that implementing these measures will enhance communication with international guests.