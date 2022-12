interview MC Exclusive Interview | Jayant Sinha: How will govt amend India’s competition law? India is revamping its competition law and also pitching for tighter Ex-Ante regulations on tech giants. Standing Committee on Finance recently tabled a report on anti-competitive practices by big techs. Jayant Sinha, Chair of the Standing Committee on Finance, exclusively speaks to Moneycontrol's Deputy Editor Shweta Punj on what were the key challenges he faced while drafting the report and how these reforms will change the way of business. Watch for more.