india What will ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 do on the south pole of the moon? | Launch on 14th July After the failure of Chandrayaan-2, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is ready to launch Chandrayaan-3 on 14th July 2023. Just like Chandrayaan-2, ISRO is looking to do soft landing of the spaceship's lander on the moon's south pole. Until now, only the U.S, Russia and China have been able to do soft landing on the moon, whereas no other country has been able to land at the moon's south pole. ISRO has incurred around Rs 600 cr in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. If ISRO can achieve its objectives, it will propel India as one of the space hubs of the world. #chandrayan #isro #space