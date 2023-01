india What are spy satellites? | Know all about India's spy satellites, RISAT On 19th December 2022, North Korea successfully launched the first-of-its-kind spy satellite. But does India have any spy satellites? Radar Imaging Satellite or RISAT is a series of India’s spy satellites built by ISRO. In 2009, India launched its first spy satellite RISAT-2 in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. RISAT -2 was equipped with a sensor known as synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that takes radar images. Watch to know more.