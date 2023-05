entertainment Watch Now | 'The Kerala Story' declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, banned in West Bengal The West Bengal government has banned the screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in multiplexes and cinema halls across the state, as per a statement issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 8. The decision has been taken to “avoid any incident of hatred and violence” and to “maintain peace” in the state. Meanwhile, the controversial film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. What did the producer of 'The Kerala Story' and BJP leaders say about Mamata Banerjee's decision? Watch to know more!