india WATCH | FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Word Of Caution' Against 'Finfluencers' & 'Ponzi Apps' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday issued a word of caution on taking financial advice from financial influencers (finfluencers) on social media. She further said that one should also be wary of apps offering outlandish returns, since they most often turn out to be 'ponzi apps'. Watch to know more!