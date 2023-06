india There's no alternative to renewable energy, says KPI Green Chairman Faruk Patel in An Exclusive Chat with Moneycontrol There is no alternative to renewable energy to save the world, says KPI Green Chairman Faruk Patel. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol Patel, adds the growth of the company would be phenomenal in the next five to ten years as it has already started showing good results YoY. The KPI Green Chief further further says that by 2025 the company aims to achieve 1000 Mega Watt target. Watch the interview!