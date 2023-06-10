india The face behind the fight for same-sex marriage | Pride 2023 This Pride Month, meet Utkarsh Saxena, a lawyer and a petitioner for the right to same-sex marriage in India. Growing up, Utkarsh knew that while the world was made in one way, he was made the another. Watch him share his side of the story, coming out twice and his fight for love as he takes the giant leap to be recognised, accepted and embraced. This Pride Month, we bring you a series of episodes where we bring you unique stories of people of the LGBTQ+ community. Stay tuned for more.