india Shashi Tharoor Backs India's Stand On Russia-Ukraine War | Congress MP's Praise For PM Modi, EAM Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded India's evolving stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking at The Raisina Dialogue on Saturday, Tharoor said that "PM Modi said directly in front of the world cameras that the era is not for war which is as clear a message..." Watch to know more!