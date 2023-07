india Pro-Khalistanis attack Indian consulate in San Francisco | US condemns the act The Indian consulate in San Francisco was attacked by a group of pro-Khalistanis. The attack was reported by a local news channel. The fire department was quick to douse the fire and no major injuries were reported after the incident. This is the second such attack against the Indian consulate in San Francisco in the past five months. The United States has condemned the vandalism, and said that attacks against the diplomats are a criminal offence.