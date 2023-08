india Power Sector Will Play a Big Role in India’s $5 Trillion Economy Goal: Tata Power CEO & MD Watch: In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said India's power sector will see a lot of foreign capital coming in, either through direct investment or through the financial institutional investors that come over here. He also said that high cost of new energy sources and intermittency of renewable energy remain key challenges in India's energy transition journey.