PM Modiâ€™s Mother Heeraben Modi Passes Away: A Glimpse At Some Heartwarming Mother-Son Moments

PM Modi has often spoken about his bond with his mother - and over the years as the Prime Minister, heâ€™s shared glimpses of his visits to her house in Gandhinagar, especially on occasions like birthdays and when he went to seek her blessings before & after elections. One special moment was when she travelled to Delhi to spend time with her son at 7 RCR, the official residence of the Prime Minister.
Hereâ€™s a peek into a few mother-son moments that theyâ€™ve spent in the last few years
Heeraben Modi passed away in the early hours of 30th December, 2022