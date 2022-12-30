 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modiâ€™s Mother Heeraben Modi Passes Away: A Glimpse At Some Heartwarming Mother-Son Moments

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

PM Modi has often spoken about his bond with his mother - and over the years as the Prime Minister, heâ€™s shared glimpses of his visits to her house in Gandhinagar, especially on occasions like birthdays and when he went to seek her blessings before & after elections. One special moment was when she travelled to Delhi to spend time with her son at 7 RCR, the official residence of the Prime Minister. Hereâ€™s a peek into a few mother-son moments that theyâ€™ve spent in the last few years Heeraben Modi passed away in the early hours of 30th December, 2022

