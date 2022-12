current-affairs-trends PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi Passes Away: A Glimpse At Some Heartwarming Mother-Son Moments PM Modi has often spoken about his bond with his mother - and over the years as the Prime Minister, he’s shared glimpses of his visits to her house in Gandhinagar, especially on occasions like birthdays and when he went to seek her blessings before & after elections. One special moment was when she travelled to Delhi to spend time with her son at 7 RCR, the official residence of the Prime Minister. Here’s a peek into a few mother-son moments that they’ve spent in the last few years Heeraben Modi passed away in the early hours of 30th December, 2022