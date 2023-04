india PM Modi inspects newly built campus of AIIMS Guwahati | LIVE PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating AIIMS Guwahati, the first AIIMS in the Northeast. These projects include three medical colleges named Nalbari, Kokrajhar, and Nagaon, along with AIIMS, worth approximately Rs 14,000 crores. The newly built campus is dedicated to the nation by PM Modi, who will also inspect it and launch other developmental projects.