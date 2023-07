india PM Modi inaugurates 6-lane greenfield expressway of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor On July 8, 2023, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 500 km section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway. The expressway, built at a cost of Rs 11,125 crore, is part of the 1,256-km Amritsar Jamnagar economic corridor, which will be ready December 2025. Check out video to know why is Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway so special. #highway #amritsar #pmmodi