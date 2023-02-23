 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosIndia

LIVE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in India for G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank governors meet

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

US secretary of the treasury Janet Yellen is in India to attend the G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meet. Stay tuned for more updates from G20 summit

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Janet Yellen #PM Modi #US secretary #video
first published: Feb 23, 2023 02:06 pm