india LIVE: Q4 GDP Beats Estimates At 6.1%, India Continues To Be A Bright Spot Amidst a gloomy global scenario, persistent inflation and high-interest rates, India reports its Q4 GDP numbers, which have come at 6.1%. Which sectors have contributed to this growth? And will this growth momentum be sustainable? Stacy Pereira discusses this with Saugata Bhattacharya, Executive VP and Chief Economist, Axis Bank, Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO, Compcircle, Nasser Salim, Managing Partner, Flexi Capital and Mayank Jha, Senior Economist, HDFC Bank