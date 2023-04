india LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addresses Panchayati Raj Day event in Rewa | PM begins two-day visit to 7 cities Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh and inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level. The objective is to enable Panchayats to procure goods and services through GeM, leveraging the eGramSwaraj platform.