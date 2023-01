eye-on-india LIVE | PM Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in Indore, MP Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The convention is being held after a four-year hiatus, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the event this year is 'Diaspora - Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit kaal'. ​Watch the PM's address LIVE!