current-affairs-trends LIVE: India's first private rocket Vikram-S to be launched: Mission Prarambh | SpaceX Moment Vikram-S, India's first privately-built rocket is set to be launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The rocket has been developed by Skyroot Aerospaced, which is a 4-year-old startup. 'Mission Prarambh' marks a major milestone in India's space journey – the space sector was opened to private players by the Centre in 2020. So, India's Space-X moment is finally here!