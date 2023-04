india Khalistanis pull down Tricolour | Those days are behind us when we would take this kind of incident lightly: Jaishankar Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, speaking on Khalistanis pulling down India's flag, says those days are behind us when we would take this kind of incident lightly. Jaishankar responded sternly to pro-Khalistani protestors saying this is not an India that will accept its national flag pulled down. “The first thing our high commissioner did, he got an even bigger flag and he put it right up there,” the minister stated. Watch