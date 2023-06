india KFON: Kerala’s Ambitious Internet-For-All Project | Can It Really Provide Free Internet? | Explained Government of Kerala on June 5 launched K-FON, its flagship scheme offering free internet to up to 20 lakh people. The Kerala Fiber Optical Network or the KFON is a state-wide optical fibre cable network of 30,000 km. So, how did the Pinarayi Vijayan government achieve what seemed like an unachievable task?