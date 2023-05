india Kerala Boat Accident: 22 Dead After Houseboat Capsized In Malappuram | Rescue Ops Underway At least 22 people, including seven children, died when a houseboat with around 30 passengers aboard it overturned and sank near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area of Malappuram district in Kerala on Sunday evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement condoling the deaths and directed the Malappuram District Collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation. Watch to know more!